BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit, invites bids from companies with turnover of more than Rs 3000000000

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited bids seeking new lead sponsorship for Team India. Recently, online gaming platform Dream11 pulled out its name from the lead sponsorship.

After Dream11 withdrew its name from the lead sponsorship of Team India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking a new company. The richest cricket board on Tuesday invited bids for the lead sponsorship rights for both the men's and women's cricket teams. Interested companies must purchase a document called Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI), starting September 2. The last day to buy the document is September 12, following which companies need to submit their bids by September 16, 2025.

Eligibility criteria to apply for Team India's lead sponsorship

As per a release issued by the BCCI, the IEOI can be purchased after a payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh plus any applicable GST. The Indian cricket board has also made it clear regarding the type of companies applying, which means BCCI has banned any cryptocurrency companies, online gaming platforms, alcohol companies, and tobacco companies from applying for the lead sponsorship. The companies applying for the sponsorship must also have a turnover of more than Rs 300 crore.

''The average turnover of each bidder for the last 3 (three) years must be at least INR 300,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Three Hundred Crore only) as per the last 3 (three) audited accounts or the average net worth of each bidder for the last 3 (three) years must be at least INR 300,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Three Hundred Crore only) as per the last 3 (three) audited accounts,'' the statement reads.

Earlier, BCCI clarified that the board would no longer associate itself with the real money gaming platforms. ''Our stand is very clear. With government regulations in place, the BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any such other gaming company. Under the new restrictions, there is no scope, and we are facing a roadblock with Dream11,'' India Today reported, quoting Saikia.

Since the last day to bid is September 16, it is quite clear that Team India will be seen playing the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 without any lead sponsor.