BCCI secretary Jay Shah set to replace Greg Barclay as ICC chairman? Here's all you need to know

Shah is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures within the ICC boardroom.

The current ICC chairman, Greg Barclay, announced on Tuesday that he will not be seeking a third term after his tenure ends on November 30. This decision has sparked speculation about the future of BCCI secretary Jay Shah at the sports governing body.

It remains to be seen if Shah will choose to nominate himself for the chairman's position, with the deadline for nominations set for August 27.

The ICC chairman is eligible to serve three terms, each lasting two years. Barclay, an attorney based in New Zealand, has already completed four years in the role.

"ICC Chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the Board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022," the ICC stated in a media release.

According to ICC rules, the election for the chairman now requires a total of 16 votes, with a simple majority of nine votes (51%) needed for victory. Previously, the incumbent needed to secure a two-thirds majority to become chairman.

"Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next Chair by 27 August 2024 and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new Chair commencing on 1 December 2024."

Shah is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures within the ICC boardroom, currently serving as the head of the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) sub-committee.

He has garnered significant support from the majority of the 16 voting members, showcasing his strong reputation within the organization. With one year remaining in his tenure as the BCCI secretary, Shah will soon enter a mandatory cooling-off period of three years starting in October 2025.

According to the BCCI constitution, approved by the Supreme Court, office bearers are allowed a maximum of six years in their position before being required to take a three-year cooling-off period. This rule applies to a cumulative total of 18 years, split between nine years in a state association and nine years in the BCCI.

Should Shah choose to transition to the ICC with one year left in his secretaryship, he would have four years remaining within the BCCI. At just 35 years old, he has the potential to become the youngest chairman in the history of the ICC.

Notable Indian figures such as Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar have previously held the position of ICC chairman, highlighting the esteemed company Shah would join if he were to assume the role.

Also read| Rishabh Pant to join MS Dhoni's CSK ahead of IPL 2025? DC captain's latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering