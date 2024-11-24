The exciting news was revealed by IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal during his address at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia.

Indian cricket administrator Jay Shah has welcomed a new addition to his family - a baby boy. The exciting news was revealed by IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal during his address at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, November 24.

Dhumal extended his heartfelt congratulations to Jay Shah, referring to him as "India's off-field captain" as the IPL auction proceedings commenced. Interestingly, India's on-field captain Rohit Sharma also recently became a father for the second time, causing him to miss his team's opening Test match against Australia in Perth.

Looking ahead, Jay Shah is poised to take on the role of ICC Chairman in December. His election to this prestigious position earlier this year marked a significant milestone, succeeding New Zealand's Greg Barclay.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is actively seeking a suitable replacement for Jay Shah as the board's secretary. While speculation has suggested Rohan Jaitley as a potential candidate, official sources have clarified that no final decision has been made by Indian cricketing authorities at this time.

