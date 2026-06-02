BCCI secretary hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as ‘wonder kid’, hints at fast-track India plans

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received massive praise from the BCCI secretary who labelled the teenage sensation a “wonder kid” after his stunning IPL 2026 season. The official also hinted that the RR prodigy could be fast-tracked during India’s upcoming UK tour while discussing plans to expand IPL schedule.

The Indian Premier League wrapped up another electric season, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifting the trophy for the second year in a row. But amid the celebrations, there’s a new name on everyone’s lips—15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia spoke highly of the teenage prodigy, calling him Indian cricket’s next big thing and laying out a plan for his rise to the national team.

Saikia didn’t stop there. He also dropped some big news about the IPL’s future. Starting in 2027, the league is looking to expand from 74 matches to 94. That’s a serious bump, and it comes on the heels of a season that saw more than a few off-field controversies. In response, the BCCI has rolled out new guidelines to keep players in line and manage their workload through the busy calendar.

Talking about Vaibhav’s path to the top, Saikia said, “Vaibhav is a new wonder kid for Indian cricket. I’m sure he’ll set the world alight soon. All our selectors are involved with the IPL and they watch these matches closely—most of them are even at the grounds. So when it comes time for the next India selection meetings, especially for the UK tour, I know the selectors will do what’s right for him, based on how he’s performed.”

He made it clear he’s impressed, even calling Vaibhav “exceptional,” and said it’s a blessing to see this kind of talent emerging so young. Vaibhav’s already booked his spot on the India A squad for a tri-series with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan that kicks off June 9.

Now, about the IPL’s expansion—Saikia admitted they’re not rushing the decision to push the schedule to 94 games. But there’s early talk of starting the tournament 15 days earlier, maybe around March 15, to avoid the worst of the summer heat and rain. “We want fans to be comfortable, not stuck out in the sun at 40 degrees,” he said. “So, we’re working on shifting the calendar, but we’re not taking this lightly. There’s still a lot to sort out, with international schedules and other tournaments in the mix.”

He basically summed up by saying, yes, the IPL will probably get bigger, just not immediately. “Let’s see where things stand after 2027. Time will tell.”

On managing player workload, Saikia explained that the BCCI keeps a close eye on contracted players’ fitness, but things get tricky during the IPL when the franchises are in control. The board sets out routines and fitness plans before the season, but they can’t micromanage what happens over those two months. Still, he stressed that every player in the national mix knows what’s expected—what to do, what to avoid, and what protocols to follow.

That’s where things stand for now: big plans, fresh rules, and a new star to watch. Indian cricket’s busy, but it’s definitely buzzing.

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