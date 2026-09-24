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BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia drops major hint on Ajit Agarkar’s successor after final squad call

The BCCI has indicated that Ajit Agarkar is likely to oversee India’s final squad selection before his tenure as chief selector ends. The board has also provided an update on the process to appoint his replacement as the next selection committee chief.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia drops major hint on Ajit Agarkar’s successor after final squad call
Ajit Agarkar's time in his current role is approaching its conclusion. (AI-generated image)
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has seemingly validated media speculation that India will appoint a new chief selector as Ajit Agarkar is expected to step down when his contract expires on October 4th—the day following the 2026 Asian Games gold medal match and the final ODI against West Indies.

This indicates that, having already finalized the squad for the five-match T20I series against the Caribbean side (commencing October 6th), Agarkar will have completed his final squad selection for the Men in Blue. The former India pacer has held this position since July 2023.

Saikia stated that the decision regarding Agarkar's successor as head of India's selection committee will be announced following the contract's conclusion.

"Regarding Ajit Agarkar, his tenure concludes on October 4th, and we have ample time until then. We will make a decision about the position that becomes available after October 4th. Once the BCCI reaches a decision, we will make it public," Saikia told PTI videos.

The incoming selection committee head's inaugural squad announcement will be for the New Zealand tour. India will face the Black Caps in five T20Is and ODIs, plus two Test matches. The series kicks off on October 22nd.

Pragyan Ojha poised to step in?

Currently, Pragyan Ojha appears positioned to assume Agarkar's responsibilities, as he is already serving on the committee (South Zone selector) and has accumulated more Test appearances (24) compared to fellow members Shiv Sundar Das (23), RP Singh (14), and Ajay Ratra (6).

Should the new selector, anticipated to hail from the West Zone, possess more than 24 Test match appearances, they will assume the chairman position within the selection committee.

Also read| 'We had to win': Gautam Gambhir admits to 'sleepless night' after making tough selection call for England series

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