BCCI's strict fitness test: Players must cover 1,200m in 5:20 minutes; 10km endurance also under focus

The BCCI has reportedly introduced a stringent fitness benchmark for Indian cricketers, requiring players to complete a 1,200-metre run in 5 minutes and 20 seconds. The move comes amid concerns over recurring injuries as the board looks to raise fitness standards across the national setup.

The fitness test for Indian cricket players just got tougher. BCCI has trimmed the Bronco test’s minimum time—now, players have to finish the 1200-meter run in just 5 minutes and 15 seconds, or 5 minutes and 20 seconds. Before, they had six minutes.

That’s not all. For the 2K run, the new time limit is 9 to 10 minutes. The old Yo-Yo test isn’t the main fitness standard anymore; the Bronco test has taken its place. And here’s the hard part—players do the 2K run right after the Bronco test. There’s a bit of a break: they get 10 minutes for the 2K instead of just 9, but because these two tests are back-to-back, it’s a real challenge.

The Bengaluru-based Centre of Excellence pushed through these changes because injuries are rising and fitness levels are dropping among players. BCCI has also set fresh baseline requirements to help the team management work better with the medical staff, according to the Times of India.

What’s the Bronco test?



It’s a fitness standard borrowed from rugby. Players sprint back and forth 20 meters, then 40 meters, then 60 meters, one set at a time. That’s 240 meters per set—and there are five sets. Altogether, they run 1200 meters. Originally, they had six minutes to complete it, but now it’s even tighter.

There’s been some debate about giving leniency to senior players. Last year, the standards weren’t strictly enforced—some got easier targets. And at the team management’s request, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy got fitness clearance from CoE, even though they weren’t fully fit.

Harshit Rana was sent home from the England tour. The management said his weight was over the limit, at 97 kg. The CoE now wants him under 96 kg, and right now, he’s at 94 kg, which means he’s on track for clearance next week.

Physio Kamlesh Jain is under scrutiny—for recurring injuries and players complaining about cramps in England’s mild weather. BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia and the team bosses have asked the physio to report any player showing poor fitness, no matter how famous they are. The team noticed several players aren’t moving well in the field, and even senior batsmen are struggling to run between the wickets during long innings.

There’s also a lack of communication between CoE and team management. Jasprit Bumrah was told he’d be ready for the first Test against Sri Lanka starting August 15, but the CoE didn’t clear him in time. As for the new fitness standards, contracted players got the memo late. Mohammed Siraj, for example, showed up at CoE before the Sri Lanka tour without warning about the Bronco or 2K tests. Now, even players outside the Test squad have to follow these new rules.

All this extra testing is starting to worry the experts. During the 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup, and 2025 Champions Trophy, India managed player fitness really well—they focused on maintenance and kept stress levels low, with Yo-Yo tests only twice a year or after injury. Now, though, CoE is running Yo-Yo, Bronco, and 2K tests repeatedly. Specialists say this overload might make players mentally and physically exhausted, which could actually boost the risk of injuries instead of preventing them.

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