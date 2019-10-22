BCCI's selection panel reveal date for meeting to select India squad for Bangladesh series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee will be holding a meeting on October 24 to select Team India's squad for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

"Team selection for upcoming series against Bangladesh is to be held on October 24," a BCCI source told ANI.

The 'Bengal Tigers' are set to tour India to play three T20I matches and two Test matches starting from November 3.

India whitewashed South Africa 3-0 in their Test series for the first-ever time, winning the match by an innings and 202 runs in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Since the ICC World Cup semifinal exit, India are playing back-to-back series.

According to the source, the selection committee will also make the decision whether skipper Virat Kohli will be in the squad for the series or should he be rested.

"This meeting will be crucial as its happening right after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BCCI. Captain Virat Kohli who is playing continuously will be given rest or not is still a question because as of now there is no confirmation from the selection panel. Also, Sourav Ganguly is likely to meet Kohli on the sidelines of the meeting," the source added.

On Monday, Bangladeshi players announced that they will not to take part in any cricket activity until all 11 of their demands are met.

There are 11 demands according to a list released by the players which include the reversal of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) decision last month to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) franchise-based model, ESPNcricinfo reported.