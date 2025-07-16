BCCI's BIG statement on weather Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma were forced to retire from Tests: 'The decision was made...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally addressed the speculation on Tuesday, clarifying whether they influenced Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's decisions to retire from Test cricket. Check below to know what the board say.

Cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two legends of Indian cricket, retired from Test cricket this year. Their decision was unexpected, as they were not anticipated to end their red-ball careers without a farewell match or a final tour of England. Despite their recent struggles to score runs as consistently as before, they were expected to play in the important Test series against England.

India has not won a Test series in England since 2007, and both Rohit and Kohli were viewed as crucial players who could have significantly contributed to changing that history.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally addressed the speculations on Tuesday, clarifying whether they influenced Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Test retirements. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the decision to retire is solely the player's, and the cricket body does not interfere in such matters.

Rohit-Virat Test retiremet

Rohit Sharma initiated the Test retirements, announcing his decision through an Instagram Story. The right-handed batsman, who turned 38 in April, played 67 Tests for India, amassing 4301 runs with an average of 40.57.

Virat Kohli also announced his Test retirement through a detailed Instagram post. He mentioned giving his best but felt it was time to pass the baton to the next generation. Kohli concluded his Test career with 9230 runs in 123 matches, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Following their retirement announcements before the England tour, speculation arose. There were rumours suggesting that head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and the BCCI might have influenced their decisions.

However, speaking to news agency ANI in London, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla dismissed these claims, confirming that the senior batsmen would continue to be available for ODIs.

What BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirement?

“I want to make it very clear once and for all. We are all feeling the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The decision to retire was made by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on their own. It is the policy of BCCI that we never tell any player to retire. It was their call,” Shukla said.

“They have taken retirement on their own. We will always them. We will always consider them as legendary batters. It's very good for us that both of them are available for ODIs,” he added.

Rajeev Shukla on Shubman Gill

Shukla also said that young skipper Shubman Gill has proven himself as a captain despite questions around his place in the team before the tour, owing to his past poor performances in overseas matches.

"He has also proven himself with the bat. A century, then a double century and a century, what could be better than this?" added BCCI VP.