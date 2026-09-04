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BCCI's big plan for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed; Devajit Saikia explains board's cautious approach

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is attracting close attention from the BCCI with secretary Devajit Saikia explaining why the board is taking a cautious approach. BCCI wants to ensure the young star builds a sustained career rather than becoming a one-year wonder in cricket.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 01:10 PM IST

BCCI's big plan for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed; Devajit Saikia explains board's cautious approach
File photo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said on Thursday that the board wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and other rising stars to build enduring careers, much like Sachin Tendulkar did. After wrapping up a review meeting, Saikia made it clear—he doesn’t want the 15-year-old to burn bright and fade fast. The board plans to guide and support Sooryavanshi, making sure he doesn’t become just a flash in the pan.

Speaking to reporters, Saikia said, “BCCI is proud to have a 15-year-old making an impact on the international stage. But we’re being careful—every step he takes needs to be the right one. We aren’t looking for a one-series or one-year wonder.”

He didn’t stop there. “We see Vaibhav the way we once looked at Tendulkar and other legends. We monitor his progress from every angle. The board is paying close attention to every move he makes in his career,” Saikia added.

The BCCI is also handling the accommodation issues ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. With concerns about facilities for the men’s and women’s T20 events, the board acted quickly behind the scenes. They’ve already passed their concerns to the Indian Olympic Association and made it clear—no player will have to share a room. That shows just how seriously the BCCI takes player comfort.

Publicly, though, the board downplayed any problems. Saikia told reporters, “There’s no such issue on our agenda. We don’t foresee any trouble in Japan. If anything comes up, we’ll step in and make sure our players and staff get the best possible support—whether from the organisers or, if needed, from the BCCI directly.”

He made it clear: if the need arises, the BCCI will set up its own system to guarantee top facilities for its teams.

Still, the arrangements themselves are a little unusual. The men’s team is set to stay on a cruise ship, while the women’s squad will be in a hotel—a split setup reflecting the event’s complex logistics. The BCCI has also decided to handle all airfare for its players and won’t take funding from the Sports Ministry. Every cricketer will fly business class. According to the schedule, the women’s team heads to Japan on 14 September and returns on the 23rd, while the men’s squad will travel from 21 September to 4 October.

Also read| IND vs AFG: Jasprit Bumrah's Afghanistan series return hinges on fitness test; 3 others also in line

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