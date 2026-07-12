BCCI revises India squads for England ODIs and Zimbabwe T20Is; Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out

The BCCI has announced revised squads for India's ODI series against England and the T20I tour of Zimbabwe after Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy were ruled out due to injuries. The selectors have named replacements as India prepare for two crucial white-ball assignments.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced on Sunday that Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy will miss the upcoming ODIs against England and the T20Is against Zimbabwe. Prince Yadav will take Harshit's place in the ODI squad, while Ravi Bishnoi will step in for Chakaravarthy in the T20I lineup.

In an official statement released by the BCCI on Sunday afternoon, it was noted that Rana experienced sudden discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Scans later confirmed a Grade 1 hamstring injury, leading to his exclusion from the upcoming ODI series against England.

He is set to report to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) for further evaluation and treatment.

Conversely, Chakaravarthy also reported sudden discomfort, but in his left hamstring, during the same T20I match. An MRI scan subsequently indicated a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Following medical advice, he has been ruled out of the T20I series against Zimbabwe and will also report to the BCCI COE for further care.

Both Varun and Harshit had been included in the squads for the England T20Is after completing rehabilitation at the CoE for earlier injuries. Their new injuries raise additional concerns regarding injury management within the team.

ODI squad begins training

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav commenced training for the ODIs against England in Birmingham on Saturday. The three-match series is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 14, in Birmingham.

The Indian team, particularly head coach Gautam Gambhir, is under intense scrutiny following the T20I series defeats against Ireland and England. The loss in the fifth and final T20I against England resulted in India losing its No.1 ranking in the T20 format.

Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, India faced a 2-0 defeat against Ireland and a 0-4 loss against the English side.

India's updated squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

India's updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi.

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