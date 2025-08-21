BCCI revises Ajit Agarkar’s contract after Asia cup squad announcement, one selector expected to exit panel soon

Agarkar became chairman in June 2023. Since then, India has seen both success and shifts in its player lineup. Under Agarkar, India won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in early 2025.

Ajit Agarkar, India's Asia Cup team selector, has had his contract as chairman extended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to June 2026. The contract extension, made public on Thursday, was agreed upon prior to the 2025 Indian Premier League. According to The Indian Express, the BCCI decided to keep Agarkar because they were impressed with his leadership as India's cricket team went through changes. Agarkar became chairman in June 2023. Since then, India has seen both success and shifts in its player lineup. Under Agarkar, India won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in early 2025. They also reached the ODI World Cup final in 2023.

Agarkar's time as chairman has also seen leadership adjustments. The selectors, with his help, picked Shubman Gill as Test captain and Suryakumar Yadav to head the T20I team. The team has managed the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, with Kohli and Rohit now only playing ODIs and Ashwin retiring from all formats.

“Under his tenure the Indian team had won titles and had seen transition (of the Tests and T20) too. The BCCI had extended his contract till June 2026, and he had accepted the offer a few months back," a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

One selector on Agarkar's committee will be leaving

The current selection committee, in addition to Agarkar, includes SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath. Changes to the committee are expected during the BCCI's annual general body meeting in September. Sharath, who used to head the junior selection committee before being promoted in January 2023, will likely be replaced. He is coming close to the four-year limit for selection roles under BCCI rules.

The board is reportedly getting ready to invite new applications for a replacement, although no final decision has been made regarding the futures of Das and Banerjee. Officials are believed to be generally pleased with the current panel and may restrict changes to just one position.

BCCI will also be opening applications for new roles in the senior women’s and junior men’s selection committees. Neetu David, who chairs the women’s panel, along with Arati Vaidya and Mithu Mukherjee, will finish their five-year terms this season. The junior selection panel, which currently includes Thilak Naidu, Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, and Krishen Mohan, might also undergo some changes, as discussions are ongoing to revamp the committee in preparation for a busy international schedule.

