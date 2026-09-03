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BCCI review meeting: Devajit Saikia backs Rohit Sharma's form, rules out talks on Ajit Agarkar’s tenure

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has opened up after India’s performance review meeting, backing Rohit Sharma by saying the veteran batter is “playing really well.” Saikia also clarified that there were no discussions about Ajit Agarkar’s tenure during the crucial meeting.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

BCCI review meeting: Devajit Saikia backs Rohit Sharma's form, rules out talks on Ajit Agarkar’s tenure
Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar (Courtesy: X)
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After the review meeting wrapped up in Mumbai, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia spoke openly about what’s next for Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar’s role. The meeting kicked off a little after noon and by 2:00 PM photographers caught Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill filing out one after another.

When Saikia addressed the media, he kept it straightforward about Rohit Sharma—he said, “Rohit is playing really well.” Rohit had just scored an impressive 138 at Lord’s in the third ODI against England. Despite his efforts, India lost the match but his performance stood out.

As for who showed up, Saikia led the session in person joined by head coach Gautam Gambhir and Centre of Excellence chief VVS Laxman. Ajit Agarkar, though didn’t attend. Shubman Gill, India’s Test and ODI captain was a late invite but took part in the planning and shared feedback from recent tours. Shreyas Iyer, the T20I skipper was present as well.

The key focus: India’s dip in form during the Ireland and England tours. The team struggled—despite being fresh off a T20 World Cup win, they lost all six completed T20Is across the two trips. Saikia chalked up the poor results as a rough patch, reminding everyone that slumps like this happen even at the highest level.

Still, the talk wasn’t just about what went wrong. The group also looked ahead at a packed schedule: the upcoming away series in New Zealand (five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests), getting ready for the 2027 ODI World Cup, and keeping an eye on where India stands in the current World Test Championship cycle. They also discussed what administrative tweaks could help the squad get back on track.

In the immediate future, India has a three-match T20 series lined up against Afghanistan. Shreyas Iyer will captain, with Tilak Varma as his deputy. Jasprit Bumrah is back in the squad, pending a fitness clearance, and so are Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana. The road ahead is busy, and the BCCI seems focused on turning things around.

Also read| Rohit Sharma’s 2027 WC future in limbo: ‘Agreed’ to retire after July message from selectors

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