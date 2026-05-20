BCCI reshuffles India’s domestic calendar, brings back old tournament in major revamp

The BCCI has introduced significant changes to India’s domestic cricket season, reshuffling competitions and bringing back an older tournament as part of a broader revamp. The move aims to align the domestic structure with the evolving demands of modern-day cricket and player development.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally dropped the domestic schedule for the 2026-27 season on May 20. They’re going big this year—1788 games. You’ve got men’s and women’s matches, every age group, every format, all packed into one crazy cricket calendar.

Things kick off with the Duleep Trophy on August 23. That’s always a classic for red-ball enthusiasts. Then, on October 11, the Ranji Trophy starts rolling—the jewel of Indian first-class cricket. The first stretch runs until November 5, after which everyone gets a breather. But don’t get too comfortable. The second phase of Ranji picks up again January 17, 2027, and fires on until February 4. If you’re wondering who’s got the bragging rights right now, it’s Jammu and Kashmir. They took down Karnataka in the last final and lifted the trophy—huge moment for that squad.

BCCI isn’t holding back on age-group cricket, either. They’ve mapped out tournaments for seniors but also U23, U19, and U16 in men’s cricket. On the women’s side, the action runs all the way from seniors to U23, U19, and U15. That kind of coverage means there’s almost always a game on somewhere and plenty of chances for young talent to break through. The goal is clear: give every cricketer a proper platform, whether you’re an established star or an up-and-coming kid.

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The red-ball section starts with the Duleep Trophy—a six-team zonal fight—and right after, the Irani Cup gets underway on October 1. The Ranji Trophy and Col CK Nayudu Trophy will stick with the two-phase format. This isn’t just about spreading games out, it’s about making sure players get downtime and keeping multi-day cricket front and center where it belongs. Ranji’s Elite Group is still massive: 32 teams divided into four groups. The Plate Group remains at six.

One big change is the return of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Winners vs Rest of India game. That’s set for October 1-4. It’s more than nostalgia—it’s a shot for U23 talent to get a taste of high-stakes cricket, and honestly, the match can open doors for a lot of young careers.

Another notable move from BCCI: they’re ditching the one-day format for the Men’s U23 State A Trophy and the Vizzy Trophy. Both tournaments are now T20—responding to cricket’s new direction and giving players the flavor they need for modern, fast-paced cricket.

For the Cooch Behar Trophy (Elite Group), BCCI is bringing the knockouts to Bengaluru and Mysuru. That plan isn’t just about venues; it’s about leveling the playing field, especially as the season’s weather gets tricky in January. Teams won’t have to worry as much about shifting conditions hurting their game.

Then, you’ve got the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U16) moved up in the calendar—November to January now, rather than later. That gives younger players more time to prep and adapt, and honestly, it’s much smarter scheduling.

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