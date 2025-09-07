Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BCCI reports record revenue growth, adds over Rs 140000000000 to reserves in 5 years

Despite facing a decline in media rights income, the BCCI's investment income saw a significant rise, contributing to this financial growth. The board has also provisioned Rs 3,150 crore towards income tax obligations for FY 2023-24.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 04:54 PM IST

The BCCI has bolstered its financial reserves by Rs 14,627 crore over the last five years, which includes Rs 4,193 crore just in the previous financial year. This brings its total cash and bank balance to Rs 20,686 crore, as reported. The increase, noted after all dues to state units were paid, has nearly doubled the general fund from Rs 3,906 crore in 2019 to Rs 7,988 crore in 2024, according to figures provided to state associations, as stated in a report by 'Cricbuzz'.

The report mentions that the accounts statement presented at the 2024 AGM indicates, "The Honorary Secretary informed the members that since 2019, BCCI's cash and bank balance has risen from Rs 6,059 crore, prior to any payments to the state cricket associations, to Rs 20,686 crore, which is after settling all amounts due to the state cricket associations."

"Therefore, since 2019, BCCI has added Rs 14,627 crore in the last five years. This is an increase of Rs 4,193 crore since the last financial year. Further, since 2019, the general fund too has increased from Rs 3,906 crore to Rs 7,988 crore which is an increase of Rs 4,082 crore."

The report also mentioned that the BCCI is still reserving substantial amounts for tax obligations, setting aside Rs 3,150 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 while actively disputing the issue in courts and tribunals.

Despite a decline in gross media rights revenue to Rs 813.14 crore from Rs 2,524.80 crore due to a reduction in home international matches, investment income saw a significant rise to Rs 986.45 crore from Rs 533.05 crore, thanks to improved returns on deposits.

With the support of IPL revenues and ICC distributions, the BCCI achieved a surplus of Rs 1,623.08 crore for 2023-24, an increase from Rs 1,167.99 crore in the previous year, as stated in the report.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, the BCCI has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for infrastructure development, Rs 350 crore for the platinum jubilee benevolent fund, and Rs 500 crore for cricket development. According to the report, state associations received Rs 1,990.18 crore, with an expectation of Rs 2,013.97 crore for the current year.

Also read| 'He was sending me scores': Sunil Chhetri reveals Virat Kohli's fitness obsession, compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo

