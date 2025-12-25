BCCI remains richest cricket board despite Rs 358 crore Dream11 deal exit; ICC sees revenue fall

The BCCI continues to be the richest cricket board in the world even after the end of its Rs 358-crore Dream11 sponsorship and a dip in revenue from ICC events. Strong financial management, new sponsorships and robust income sources have kept its finances healthy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has upheld a robust financial standing, even in the face of losing significant sponsorship income and receiving a diminished share from the International Cricket Council (ICC). A report submitted to the Apex Council indicated that this shortfall was compensated by new commercial partnerships, including a standalone sponsorship deal with Adidas, followed by another agreement with Apollo Tyres.

In August, Dream11 withdrew from its Rs 358 crore sponsorship deal after the Indian government implemented the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which banned real-money gaming, the core of the fantasy platform’s business model.

In September, former treasurer and current joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia introduced the proposed budget for the financial year 2025–26, along with the audited financial statements for 2024–25. The presentation estimated total revenues of Rs 8,963 crore for FY 2025–26.

Although the overall income projections are lower than the previous year, primarily due to a decreased payout from ICC events, the report emphasized a significant increase in interest earnings. The estimated interest income for the year was projected at Rs 1,500 crore, an increase from Rs 1,368 crore, showcasing effective treasury management and the Board’s solid financial condition. The Apex Council report did not detail the precise decrease in ICC revenue, of which the BCCI is entitled to a 38.5 percent share.

Members were also updated that the BCCI’s general fund experienced substantial growth during FY 2024–25, climbing from Rs 7,988 crore to Rs 11,346 crore. This led to a surplus of Rs 3,358 crore, credited to prudent financial management and steady revenue streams.

Furthermore, provisions have been established for income tax obligations of Rs 3,320 crore, contingency reserves of Rs 1,000 crore, and around Rs 160 crore to address outstanding legal matters.

