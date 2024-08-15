Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

The upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was originally scheduled to be hosted by Bangladesh.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 07:53 PM IST

BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason
File Photo
    The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, recently disclosed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had approached the board with a request to host the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in India.

    The upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was originally scheduled to be hosted by Bangladesh. However, due to the nationwide unrest in the country, the ICC was forced to reconsider the location of the tournament. The uncertainty surrounding the prestigious event, set to take place from October 3 to 20, was exacerbated by political turmoil and the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh's Prime Minister.

    In a statement to the Times Of India (TOI), Jay Shah confirmed that the BCCI had declined the ICC's request to host the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in India. The BCCI's decision was based on the desire to avoid the perception of hosting two Women's World Cups in India.

    "They (ICC) had asked the BCCI if they can host the event, but I flatly refused. We would be still in the monsoon season and next year, we are going to host the ODI Women's World Cup." BCCI Secretary said.

    "I do not want to give the impression that I want to host consecutive World Cups." he added.

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently considering Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as potential destinations to explore. An ICC official stated earlier this week that the situation in Bangladesh is being closely monitored, and all options are being kept open.

    "The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB], their security agencies and our own independent security consultants," an ICC statement said.

    The Bangladesh men's Test team is currently touring Pakistan for a two-match series. The team arrived in Pakistan ahead of schedule due to disruptions in training caused by protests in Bangladesh. Additionally, they are scheduled to visit India next month for a series consisting of two Tests and three T20Is.

