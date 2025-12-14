BCCI rejects ICC request of 'no politics in U-19 cricket', to continue with 'no handshake' policy

The junior team of the Indian men's cricket team adopted the same 'no handshake' policy with the Pakistani counterpart during the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rejected the International Cricket Council (ICC) request to keep politics out of Under-19 cricket. Notably, the junior cricket team of India has maintained a 'no handshake' policy in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan, adopting the policy maintained by their senior team. In the league stage match with Pakistan, India's U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre refused to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart Farhan Yousaf during the Toss on Sunday.

As per a report by PTI, ICC advised BCCI to keep politics away from the tournament and abandon its 'no handshake' policy. Not only this, the apex cricketing body had left the final decision to the BCCI, noting that if the Indian cricketing body wants to continue with their policy, they need to inform the match referee ahead of the game.

IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup match

Pakistani skipper won the Toss and decided to bowl first against India at the ICC Academy in Dubai. After talking to the presenter, the Pakistani skipper gave the microphone to Ayush Mhatre without looking him in the eye and walked away.

The match was delayed due to rain and was reduced to 49 overs per side. Batting first, the Men in Blue managed to post 240 runs on the board as they were bowled out in the 47th over. For India, Aaron Varghese scored 85 runs, and Kanishk Chouhan added 46 runs. Star opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi failed to score big at this crucial match and was dismissed for just 5 runs off 6 balls.