BCCI refutes reports of Sourav Ganguly resigning as President

File photo

BCCI has refuted reports of Sourav Ganguly resigning as president of the cricket board.

This comes shortly after Ganguly tweeted a cryptic post saying, he was "planning to start something" to help a lot of people.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," said the cricket board president.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," wrote the cricket legend.

The cryptic tweet triggered massive speculation that Sourav Ganguly is joining politics.

