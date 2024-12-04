The BCCI has cited security concerns as the reason for refusing to send its team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly declined Pakistan's request for ICC events hosted in India to adhere to the same hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In an effort to resolve the deadlock surrounding the Champions Trophy, discussions were held among the International Cricket Council, the PCB, and the BCCI, with the suggestion of a 'hybrid model' formula.

The BCCI has cited security concerns as the reason for refusing to send its team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy. Despite this, the BCCI has rejected the PCB's request for a hybrid model for the Pakistan team, stating that there is no security threat in India to warrant such a measure.

"Sources told The Telegraph on Tuesday that the BCCI has sent a clear message to the ICC brass in this regard leading to a fresh impasse. The BCCI's contention is simple - there is no security threat in India and hence no question of accepting such an arrangement," the report stated.

"It is understood that all relevant parties are working towards finding an amicable solution to end the crisis and the ICC board will reconvene in the next few days," the report further stated.

In the midst of ongoing negotiations, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces the potential loss of its hosting rights for the Champions Trophy next year if it maintains its current stance on the matter.

On December 1, Jay Shah officially assumed the prestigious role of International Cricket Council (ICC) Chair, succeeding Greg Barclay, who had held the position since November 2020.

Shah, renowned for his successful tenure with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was elected unopposed as the ICC Chair in August. Barclay's decision not to seek a third term opened the door for Shah's leadership.

Also read| ‘India, Virat Kohli dying to play in Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar's BIG claim amid Champions Trophy row