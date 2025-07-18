BCCI records highest-ever revenue in FY24 of Rs..., IPL contributes 59 percent of total amount, which is Rs...

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has again proved to be a golden goose for the Indian Cricket Board. In the FY24, it contributed nearly 60 percent of its total revenue, which is Rs...

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recorded its highest-ever revenue in the financial year of 2023-24, courtesy of its cash-rich T20 league called the Indian Premier League (IPL). The widely popular T20 league has again proved to be a golden goose for the BCCI and contributed 59 percent of its total revenue.

What was BCCI's revenue in FY24?

As per a report by The Hindu, BCCI generated Rs 9,741.7 crore revenue in the FY23-24, out of which IPL contributed Rs 5,761 crore. ''BCCI in 2007 discovered a golden goose – the IPL, which is now a 100 per cent part of the BCCI. The tournament is the best, and media rights are constantly going up. IPL also ensures that players from the Ranji Trophy level get a playing field. IPL will continue to churn out profitability as it growth further,'' The Hindu reported, quoting business strategist and independent director Lloyd Mathias.

Besides IPL, BCCI earns from media rights and sponsorships of international games

The report further stated that BCCI earned Rs 361 crore from non-IPL media rights, which mainly includes international games of Team India. Apart from IPL, the Women's Premier League (WPL) has also added to BCCI's revenue since the last three years.

The report added that BCCI has Rs 30,000 crore in reserves, which earns the Indian Cricket Board an interest of around Rs 1,000 crore each year.

Rediffusion Chief Sandeep Goyal said ''BCCI has immense potential to commercialise traditional formats like Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, or CK Nayudu Trophy to shore up non-IPL revenues. The board has close to ₹30,000 crore in reserves, which brings in about ₹1,000 crore a year in interest alone. These revenues aren’t just sustainable – they are poised to grow 10–12 per cent annually, thanks to expanding sponsorships, media deals, and matchday earnings.''