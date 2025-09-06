Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BCCI raises Team India's jersey sponsorship rates per match, new sponsor will now pay Rs...

The Indian Cricket Board has hiked the rates of sponsoring Team India's official jersey for both bilateral and multilateral games. Check out the new price of sponsorship.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 01:52 PM IST

BCCI raises Team India's jersey sponsorship rates per match, new sponsor will now pay Rs...
Dream11 recently pulled out of its deal with BCCI
In the major development in the Team India jersey sponsorship case, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now hiked the rates per match and overall deal price in the new tender. As per a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has now fixed the new reserve price at Rs 3.5 crore per match, which is nearly Rs 50 lakh more than its previous rate for bilateral matches. The rates for the multilateral games have also witnessed a hike of nearly Rs 50 lakh and are now Rs 1.5 crore per match, which includes ICC tournaments and Asia Cup games.

 

It is also been reported that after the revised rates, BCCI is set to earn over Rs 400 crore, which is nearly Rs 40 crore more than its deal with Dream11, signed in 2023.

 

Dream11's exit and invitation bid for new sponsor

 

Recently, online gaming platform company Dream11 pulled out of its deal with the BCCI after the central government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, in Parliament.

 

The richest cricket board recently invited bids for the lead sponsorship rights for both the men's and women's cricket teams. Interested companies need to purchase a document called Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI), starting September 2. The last day to buy the document is September 12, following which companies need to submit their bids by September 16, 2025.

 

As per a release issued by the BCCI, the IEOI can be purchased after a payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh plus any applicable GST. The Indian cricket board has also made it clear regarding the type of companies applying, which means BCCI has banned any cryptocurrency companies, online gaming platforms, alcohol companies, and tobacco companies from applying for the lead sponsorship.

