The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17, following a week-long suspension announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last Friday due to escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. On Monday, the BCCI unveiled a revised schedule, extending the tournament's conclusion to June 3, instead of the previously planned May 25.

In a significant development, the IPL will permit franchises to sign temporary replacement players for the remainder of the 18th season. However, it is important to note that these replacement players will not be eligible for retention ahead of the next auction, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

In light of the updated schedule, several overseas players are returning to India to participate in the remainder of the tournament. Conversely, some players have chosen to withdraw, including Delhi Capitals opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Jamie Overton.

ESPNcricinfo further reports that the IPL's regulations typically allow teams to sign replacements in cases of illness or injury, provided such circumstances arise during or before their 12th match of the season. However, the league has opted to amend these rules, enabling franchises to secure temporary replacements for the rescheduled season.

The IPL communicated the reassessment of the replacement rules to the franchises through a memo, which was quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament."

"This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year. Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026," the IPL added.

The IPL has confirmed that player replacements made prior to the suspension of the league will remain eligible for retention in the upcoming season of this lucrative tournament. Notably, four signings occurred just 48 hours before the one-week suspension was implemented. These signings include Sediqullah Atal with the Delhi Capitals, Mayank Agarwal with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and both Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Nandre Burger, who joined the Rajasthan Royals.

