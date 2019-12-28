BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reveals TWO names who may already know about MS Dhoni's Team India future

Former India skipper MS Dhoni's future is one of the most spoken topics in world cricket for the past few months as the rumour mills building new speculations almost every day about him.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh series and was also not picked for the series against Windies as well.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has expressed his views on MSD during his interview with India Today on Saturday (December 28).

Ganguly said that "surely" Dhoni has already had talks about his future plans with the current India skipper Virat Kohli and selection committee.



“He’s had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don’t think this is the platform to discuss about it,” Ganguly said.



“It’s his (Dhoni) decision what he wants to do, but I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to him, but he’s a champion, he’s been an absolute champion in Indian cricket.”



“You won’t get another MS Dhoni very, very soon, but what he does- whether he wants to play, whether he doesn’t want to play, is up to him,” he added.

In the past, Ganguly had claimed that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman knows what is best for him and it is up to him when he will decided to retire from the game.

"It is up to him, with so much of experience, I am sure he knows what's best for him," Ganguly said.

Earlier during a promotional event in Mumbai, MSD answered a few questions and gave an update on his future on Wednesday (November 27).

Dhoni answered the most popular question and said in hindi, "January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)".