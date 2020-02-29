BCCI president Sourav Ganguly provides update on India-Pakistan's participation in Asia Cup 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the Asia Cup 2020 will be held in Dubai with both India and Pakistan taking part in it.

"Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens.

Ganguly is currently in Dubai himself to take part in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, scheduled to take place on March 3.

The 47-year-old also lauded the Indian women's team for their recent top-notch performances at the ICC T20 World Cup this month but claimed that there's not one favourite this year.

“They are playing some fantastic cricket and have qualified. Nobody is favorites in a world tournament. They are a good side, let's see where they finish,” Ganguly said.

The former Team India skipper also backed Virat Kohli and his boys to come good in the second Test against New Zealand after the Men In Blue were outclassed in the first match by 10 wickets.

“They have come back before. I'm sure they will bounce back again. There's still one Test remaining,” Ganguly added.

The visitors will also be without their star pacer Ishant Sharma, who once again suffered a right ankle injury in training.

The Delhi pacer bowled fine during India's net session on Thursday, however, he did not take part in any sort of training on Friday after allegedly informing the team management about his pain in his right ankle.

Umesh Yadav has been named as his replacement in the playing 11 for India.