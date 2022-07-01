IND vs ENG: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, other top officials to witness Edgbaston Test

Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and other top officials are expected to come and witness India versus England Birmingham Test at Edgbaston Stadium.

The fifth and final Test against India will take place from July 1 onwards at Edgbaston. The rescheduled match is a part of last year's five-match Test series that had to be delayed after the fourth Test due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. India lead the series 2-1.

Before the match, sources told ANI, "BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and top officials are expected to come and watch India versus England Birmingham Test at Edgbaston Stadium."

India are on the brink of securing their first Test series victory in England since 2007. However, they face an England side riding high on momentum under the new leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

They swept New Zealand – the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners – 3-0 at home. India will only have played one warm-up match against Leicestershire heading into the Test.

England have adopted a high-risk, high-reward strategy under McCullum and Stokes, a move that helped them secure convincing victories against New Zealand.

India's Test squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal.

England has also announced the playing XI for the fifth Test.

England Men's Team v India: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, and James Anderson.