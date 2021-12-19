BCCI president Sourav Ganguly makes BIG statement about Virat Kohli's 'Attitude'

The past week has been well and truly eventful for Indian cricket fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come under the scanner ever since they announced that Rohit Sharma would be replacing Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper. Reports emerged of an alleged feud between the two senior players. Then, Virat Kohli held an explosive press conference, wherein he raised further questions on Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI.

Ganguly had earlier claimed that he had personally requested Virat Kohli to not give up the T20I captaincy, however, the latter clearly refuted those claims. The BCCI supremo was then questioned about Virat's statement but he refused to comment on the matter.

“No comments, BCCI is dealing with it. I said no comments and will not say anything at this point in time,” said Ganguly. “Let’s not take this further, I have nothing to say. It is the matter of the BCCI and they will only deal with it,” stated Ganguly in a separate interview.

However, it seems that the ongoing saga could now take a new turn as Ganguly has made a fresh statement on Virat's 'attitude'.

In an event in Gurgaon, Ganguly was asked which player’s attitude does he like best. Answering the question, he said, “I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot.”

The BCCI president was further asked how he deals with all the stress surrounding the top job to which he had another sarcastic reply, "There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress.”

Currently, Virat Kohli is in South Africa, preparing to face the Proteas in a 3 match Test series from December 26. Surely, the next time Virat faces the media, he will be questioned on Sourav Ganguly's latest comments, and it would be interesting to say how the former would react.