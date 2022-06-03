BCCI President Sourav Ganguly enjoys James Anderson's bowling in Lord's Test vs New Zealand

James Anderson

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2022-23 saw 17 wickets fall on Day 1 of the clash between England and New Zealand. Kiwis captain Kane Williamson's decision to bat first did backfire as English paceman James Anderson had taken two early wickets.

READ | Jack Leach withdrawn from the England-New Zealand 1st test after concussion

He had started the day taking early wickets of New Zealand opener Will Young. He then quickly added a second wicket to his name to leave the visitors at 2/2. at Lord's. Soon after, former India captain and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly tweeted a video of Anderson picking up the wicket of Young.

36 balls

5 maidens

4 Runs

2 Wickets



Every ball from Jimmy's opening spell pic.twitter.com/BNcyQSgZ2t — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 2, 2022

Ganguly captioned the tweet, "How fresh this is. Red ball swinging start of a test match, nothing better in sport with cricket in whites ..morning of a test .@bcci@ECB"

How fresh this is . Red ball swinging start of a test match ,nothing better in sport with cricket in whites ..morning of a test .@bcci@ECB pic.twitter.com/3blP2EBLsD — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 2, 2022

Talking about Lord's and Ganguly, the two have an emotional relationship. Be it for making his debut at the same venue in 1996 to his iconic shirt-waving after India's NatWest Trophy win.

As far as the clash between England and New Zealand is concerned, it is a fresh start for the Three Lions, who are playing under new captain Be Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum.

The side after the Kiwis, will face India in a rescheduled Test in July. The Men in Blue are leading the series 2-1.