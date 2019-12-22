BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirms India's four-nation ODI Super Series from 2021

A four-nation ODI Super Series is set to take place from 2021 as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Friday (December 20).

Speaking to the media at a public event, Sourav said that India will be going head-to-head against England, Australia and one more top side in the coming year.

“Australia, England, India and another top team will feature in the Super Series which begins in 2021 and the first edition of the tournament will be played in India,” Ganguly was quoted saying by Telegraph.

The former Team India skipper was in England to lead his team of BCCI officials for a meeting with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and secretary Jay Shah also made the trip with Ganguly to hold talks.

“We have very good relations with the ECB and the meeting went off very well,” Sourav responded when questioned about the meeting.

If this 4-nation series actually takes place, this will be very special for world cricket due to the International Cricket Council (ICC) generally not allowing more than three teams being involved in ODI tournaments.