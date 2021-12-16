BCCI president Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on Virat Kohli controversy

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has finally broken his silence amid the ongoing Virat Kohli controversy. The former Indian opener has been in the midst of a dramatic saga that unfolded on Wednesday after Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference.

Kohli revealed that nobody had asked him not to relinquish the T20I captaincy, rather when he informed the BCCI they described it as a “Progressive step”.

This was in stark contrast to Sourav Ganguly’s comments who had earlier revealed that he had personally asked Virat to NOT step down as the skipper of Team India in the T20I format.

Reacting to Virat’s comments on Thursday, Ganguly said that he will not be commenting on the matter and that the BCCI is dealing with the issue.

“No comments, BCCI is dealing with it. I said no comments and will not say anything at this point in time,” said the BCCI supremo when questioned by the media.

This is just the latest development in this captaincy saga which began back in September when Virat Kohli announced he will step down as the skipper of the T20I team after the T20 World Cup in UAE.

The 33-year-old had stated that he would continue to lead the team in the other two formats, however, the BCCI ended up replacing Kohli as the ODI skipper and gave the responsibility to Rohit Sharma.

Then, reports emerged that Kohli would not play the upcoming ODIs against South Africa under Rohit’s captaincy, owing to some personal matters, however, Kohli revealed that all those were “lies”.

In the meanwhile, various former Indian players including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Mohammed Azharuddin have called for Sourav Ganguly to address the issue, however, judging by the BCCI supremo’s latest statements, there’s more to this issue than what meets the eye.