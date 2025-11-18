BCCI postpones India-Bangladesh women's white-ball tour amid political unrest

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed the upcoming white-ball tour of the women's team to Bangladesh. Know the reason behind the decision.

After clinching the maiden ODI World Cup, the Indian women's cricket team was scheduled to tour Bangladesh for the white-ball series in December, which has been postponed by the BCCI. A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesperson confirmed the news on Tuesday, stating that the board had received a letter from the BCCI indicating that the white-ball series would be rescheduled for a later date. In fact, no specific reason has been given for this postponement, but it is being considered that the current geopolitical tension between India and Bangladesh is the main reason.

For those unversed, the Indian men's white-ball tour to Bangladesh was also postponed from August 2025 to September 2026. India last travelled to Bangladesh was in 2024, when both teams clashed in a 3-match T20I series and a 2-match Test series. The Indian side registered a clean sweep over the Bangla Tigers, winning all the games on the tour.

Coming back to the women's team's upcoming fixtures, the Women in Blue will tour Australia for a 3-match T20I series, a 3-match ODI series, and one Test, starting February 15, 2026.

Later in May 2026, the team will tour England in a 3-match T20I series, which will be followed by the ICC Women's T20I World Cup on English soil.

(With ANI inputs)