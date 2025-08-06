BCCI plans roadmap for 2027 ODI World Cup; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's roles to be decided

Both players, who have retired from T20Is and Tests, are approaching the age of 40 by the time of the next World Cup in South Africa. This, combined with a limited number of ODIs scheduled before the tournament, has raised questions about their long-term viability in the squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to engage in an open dialogue with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two prominent figures in Indian cricket, about their future in ODIs, while also considering the ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled for a couple of years from now, according to a PTI report.

Kohli and Rohit, who have stepped away from T20Is and Tests, have not yet made a decision regarding their ODI careers. However, for the BCCI to formulate a strategy leading up to the World Cup, the board aims to eliminate any uncertainty regarding their involvement.

"Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so, there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

The source also mentioned that they might not be compelled to leave the format; however, prior to the commencement of the next ODI cycle in October this year in Australia, there will be a discussion to gauge their perspective on their position concerning the national team.

"Look, both Kohli and Rohit have made huge contributions to white ball cricket for the team and the sport in general. They have achieved almost everything.

"So, I don’t think nobody’s going to force their hand, but there will be some honest and professional conversations before the next ODI cycle starts to see where they stand mentally and physically. It depends on that,” he added.

In addition to age, a significant challenge that could hinder Kohli and Rohit is the limited game time available. By the end of 2026, India is set to play 27 ODIs interspersed with Test and T20I series. With Kohli and Rohit participating only occasionally and solely in ODIs, this may hinder their ability to fully regain their rhythm. The next opportunity for both players to be included in the Indian Playing XI will be in October, during India's tour of Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is.

Following that series, India will face South Africa in three ODIs in November, followed by three additional ODIs against New Zealand in late November to early December. While this break may not seem extensive, it is not the most favorable situation for cricketers nearing the end of their 30s. The decision regarding participation in the 2027 World Cup will not be imposed by either the BCCI or the players themselves. Ultimately, a decision will be made after evaluating whether both still fit into India's ODI plans.

