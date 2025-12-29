FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Jamaat-e-Islami-led Islamist alliance capture power?

Viral video: Salman Khan makes 'absolutely delicious' Bhel Puri for Riteish Deshmukh, netizens say '5 crore ki ek plate'

Karan Johar 'blown away' by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, praises Aditya Dhar: 'Made me question my...'

BCCI planning to remove head coach Gautam Gambhir? Rajeev Shukla finally breaks silence

Supreme Court stays former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case: A timeline of events

IITian CEO's company faces USD 3 million extortion attempt: Who is Varun Vummadi?

Who is Supresh Mugade? 21-year-old batter captivating attention on internet for Sachin Tendulkar-style batting

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Results to be out soon, check date, cut-off, steps to download

Tara Sutaria slams 'false narrative, clever editing' of her 'kissing' video with AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya says his reaction footage was...

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: 71 blasphemy-linked cases in 6 months, says rights group

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Jamaat-e-Islami-led Islamist alliance capture power?

Bangladesh Polls 2026:Can Jamaat-e-Islami-led Islamist alliance capture power?

Viral video: Salman Khan makes 'absolutely delicious' Bhel Puri for Riteish Deshmukh, netizens say '5 crore ki ek plate'

Salman Khan makes 'absolutely delicious' Bhel Puri for Riteish Deshmukh

BCCI planning to remove head coach Gautam Gambhir? Rajeev Shukla finally breaks silence

BCCI planning to remove head coach Gautam Gambhir? Rajeev Shukla breaks silence

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra; SEE PICS

Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malho

OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

HomeCricket

CRICKET

BCCI planning to remove head coach Gautam Gambhir? Rajeev Shukla finally breaks silence

Several reports recently claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to remove head coach of the men's team, Gautam Gambhir. Now, vice-president Rajeev Shukla has come forward and cleared the air on the same.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 08:57 PM IST

BCCI planning to remove head coach Gautam Gambhir? Rajeev Shukla finally breaks silence
Gautam Gambhir is the head coach of India's men's cricket team
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gautam Gambhir has been the target of many cricket fans and experts ever since he assumed the position of the head coach of the men's team last year. He is often criticised and bashed for allegedly being biased towards some of his favourites and strict towards a few senior players. Recently, several media reports even claimed that BCCI might be looking to replace Gambhir with VVS Laxman for the Test format.

Now, the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla, has come forward to clear the air around such rumours and said that there is no plan to remove Gambhir or appoint a new one.

''I want to make it very clear regarding the speculation circulating in the media about head coach Gautam Gambhir. The BCCI secretary (Devajit Saikia) has also made it very clear that there is no plan to remove Gambhir or bring in a new head coach for India,'' Rajeev Shukla told news agency ANI.

Before Shukla, Saikia also denied such reports and said, ''This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps. This is somebody's figment of imagination; there is no truth in it, and I cannot say anything except that. This is factually incorrect and baseless news.''

For those unversed, Team India have won the 2025 Champions Trophy (ODIs) and later the Asia Cup 2025 (T20Is) under the coaching of Gambhir earlier this year. However, India's Test side has been struggling in recent times and has lost several crucial series against teams like Australia and South Africa. Team India also failed to reach the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) for the first time since its inception.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are all set to defend their T20 World Cup title in February next year, which is scheduled to co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Jamaat-e-Islami-led Islamist alliance capture power?
Bangladesh Polls 2026:Can Jamaat-e-Islami-led Islamist alliance capture power?
Viral video: Salman Khan makes 'absolutely delicious' Bhel Puri for Riteish Deshmukh, netizens say '5 crore ki ek plate'
Salman Khan makes 'absolutely delicious' Bhel Puri for Riteish Deshmukh
Karan Johar 'blown away' by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, praises Aditya Dhar: 'Made me question my...'
Karan Johar 'blown away' by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, praises Aditya Dhar
BCCI planning to remove head coach Gautam Gambhir? Rajeev Shukla finally breaks silence
BCCI planning to remove head coach Gautam Gambhir? Rajeev Shukla breaks silence
Supreme Court stays former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case: A timeline of events
SC stays Kuldeep Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case: Timeline of events
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra; SEE PICS
Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malho
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement