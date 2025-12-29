BCCI planning to remove head coach Gautam Gambhir? Rajeev Shukla finally breaks silence

Several reports recently claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to remove head coach of the men's team, Gautam Gambhir. Now, vice-president Rajeev Shukla has come forward and cleared the air on the same.

Gautam Gambhir has been the target of many cricket fans and experts ever since he assumed the position of the head coach of the men's team last year. He is often criticised and bashed for allegedly being biased towards some of his favourites and strict towards a few senior players. Recently, several media reports even claimed that BCCI might be looking to replace Gambhir with VVS Laxman for the Test format.

Now, the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla, has come forward to clear the air around such rumours and said that there is no plan to remove Gambhir or appoint a new one.

''I want to make it very clear regarding the speculation circulating in the media about head coach Gautam Gambhir. The BCCI secretary (Devajit Saikia) has also made it very clear that there is no plan to remove Gambhir or bring in a new head coach for India,'' Rajeev Shukla told news agency ANI.

Before Shukla, Saikia also denied such reports and said, ''This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps. This is somebody's figment of imagination; there is no truth in it, and I cannot say anything except that. This is factually incorrect and baseless news.''

For those unversed, Team India have won the 2025 Champions Trophy (ODIs) and later the Asia Cup 2025 (T20Is) under the coaching of Gambhir earlier this year. However, India's Test side has been struggling in recent times and has lost several crucial series against teams like Australia and South Africa. Team India also failed to reach the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) for the first time since its inception.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are all set to defend their T20 World Cup title in February next year, which is scheduled to co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.