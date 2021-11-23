BCCI's plan to only serve halal meat to players sparks massive row on social media

BCCI’s new food menu that restricts Team India players’ meat consumption to ‘halal’ meat has sparked a massive row on social media. India set to face New Zealand in a two-match Test series beginning November 25. When the dietary plan for the players was recently revealed for the first Test at Kanpur, it was soon followed by an uproar on social media.

As part of the plan, which has reportedly been put in place with a view to keeping the players fit, the squad will only be served ‘halal’ meat. Furthermore, beef and pork has also been banned. Netizens slammed BCCI, opining that the board was promoting halal form of meat. The hashtag #BCCI_Promotes_Halal started trending on Twitter.

People are accusing the BCCI of a religiously-discriminating move with the new dietary plan of Team India. Several angry netizens voiced out their angst on Twitter. Some people have also asked BCCI to sppecifically reveal the benefits of Halal meat as prescribed in its meal plan. Check out some of the posts here.

If #India is a secular country then why #Halal meat in diet of Indian cricket players, whereas most of the players in team are Non-Muslims @BCCI#BCCI_Promotes_Halal pic.twitter.com/CDbFbubDat — Harshad Dhamale (@iDivineArjuna) November 23, 2021

We have asked BCCI the benefits of Halal (Took) meat over Hygienic meat!! We are also interested in knowing the father of this diet plan.#BCCI_Promotes_Halal pic.twitter.com/AshRD4FyzL — Kiran Aradhya (@nagasadu) November 23, 2021

The process of Halal makes it an explicit religiously discriminatory practice much like untouchability with it only allowed to be performed by a Muslim man. Non-Muslims are denied employment at a Halal firm which is intrinsically an Islamic practice.#BCCI_Promotes_Halal pic.twitter.com/OK7YQN5wBc — CHETHANA PRABHU (@Ravalanath) November 23, 2021