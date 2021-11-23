Search icon
BCCI's plan to only serve halal meat to players sparks massive row on social media

As per the BCCI, the new dietary plan has been put in place keeping in mind the fitness needs of Team India players.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2021, 08:13 PM IST

BCCI’s new food menu that restricts Team India players’ meat consumption to ‘halal’ meat has sparked a massive row on social media. India set to face New Zealand in a two-match Test series beginning November 25. When the dietary plan for the players was recently revealed for the first Test at Kanpur, it was soon followed by an uproar on social media.

As part of the plan, which has reportedly been put in place with a view to keeping the players fit, the squad will only be served ‘halal’ meat. Furthermore, beef and pork has also been banned. Netizens slammed BCCI, opining that the board was promoting halal form of meat. The hashtag #BCCI_Promotes_Halal started trending on Twitter.

People are accusing the BCCI of a religiously-discriminating move with the new dietary plan of Team India. Several angry netizens voiced out their angst on Twitter. Some people have also asked BCCI to sppecifically reveal the benefits of Halal meat as prescribed in its meal plan. Check out some of the posts here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

