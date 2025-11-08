BCCI, PCB to settle Asia Cup 2025 trophy row? Here's what Devajit Saikia revealed

After winning the Asia Cup 2025, Team India refused to collect the winner's medal and the prestigious trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is the chief of the Asian Cricket Council.

After over 40 days, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have amicably resolved the Asia Cup 2025 trophy row, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the news on Saturday. ''BCCI and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi have resolved to settle the Asia Cup trophy row amicably. I was a part of both the informal and formal meetings of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present,'' Saikia told news agency PTI.

''During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on the agenda, but ICC facilitated a meeting between me and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official,'' he added.

''It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meeting," he added, assuring that a solution will be worked out soon,'' Saikia further said.

How it all started ?

It all began from the very first contest between India and Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to shake hands with their opponents throughout the match. The 'no handshake' policy of Team India continued till the Final match in Dubai on September 28 where the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets.

After clinching the tournament, Team India refused to collect the winner's medal and the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the chief of PCB and the Interior Minister of Pakistan.