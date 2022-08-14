BCCI official reacts to Ross Taylor's 'Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times' revelation

Ross Taylor

One of the most shocking incidents of late, New Zealand legend Ross Taylor recently revealed that one of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) owners slapped him when he was part of the franchise back in IPL 2011.

Taylor made the revelation in his book Ross Taylor: Black & White, wherein he wrote, "The chase was 195, I was lbw for a duck and we didn't get close. Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel. Liz Hurley was there with Warnie [Shane Warne]."

"One of the Royals owners said to me, 'Ross, we didn't pay you a million dollars to get a duck,' and slapped me across the face three or four times. He was laughing and they weren't hard slaps but I'm not sure that it was entirely play-acting. Under the circumstances I wasn't going to make an issue of it, but I couldn't imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments," he revealed.

After the news came out, it has been a shocking claim and even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) knew nothing about. Speaking to Insidesport, a BCCI official revealed that the board isn't aware of any such incident.

"I am on the road travelling now so I do not know exactly what you are talking about," said the top official as per reports.

Ross Taylor remained with Rajasthan Royals for just one year, before being released after the IPL 2011 season, and he would go on to represent the Delhi franchise (Delhi Daredevils back then), and Pune Warriors as well.

The legendary batsman remained unsold during IPL 2015 auction, and since then he didn't get a chance to feature in the cash-rich league. Taylor announced his retirement earlier this year.