BCCI official claims IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

The opening match is set to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The 13th editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played behind closed doors due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus across the nation.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. With over 70 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been canceled or postponed.

According to the recent reports, the cash-rich tournament is now set for a massive set-back after a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official told AFP on Thursday (March 12) the governing body is keen for the start of the tournament even if it means the game are played in audienceless stadiums.

“We are keen to start the IPL on time even if it means without crowds,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by AFP.

“It could be TV-only as it is a medical emergency and we can do nothing about that,” the source added.

The cricket leaders are set to meet on Saturday to discuss further whether the tournament featuring top international players will start as scheduled on March 29 or not.

The BCCI sources then went on to talk about how other international matches like India's ODI series against South Africa and Afghanistan's T20 series against Ireland are still going on despite the coronavirus scare in the country.

“Of course we want players and fans to be safe and will take every precaution to carry on with the league in a smooth manner,” the official said.

On March 10, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was been filed at the Madras High Court appealing to cancel the 2020 season of the IPL.

Advocate G Alex Benziger filed a PIL and the appeal likely to come up before a division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy on March 12.

"As on date, as per the website of the World Health Organisation, there was no specific medicine or to prevent or to treat the COVID-19," the petitioner said.