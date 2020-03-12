BCCI official claims IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

Headlines

Viral video: Man's jaw-dropping tussle with enormous python stuns internet, watch

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: Police issue detailed traffic advisory, bus movement to be restricted

Allu Arjun thanks fans for their wishes after winning National Award for Pushpa: ‘Feeling honoured and humbled'

Mukesh Chhabra reveals Sushant Singh Rajput rejected many films for Paani, says his dedication was misunderstood

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man's jaw-dropping tussle with enormous python stuns internet, watch

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: Police issue detailed traffic advisory, bus movement to be restricted

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Key bowlers to watch out for at Asia Cup 2023

Benefits of eating kiwi empty stomach 

8 Herbs beneficial for arthritis 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Allu Arjun thanks fans for their wishes after winning National Award for Pushpa: ‘Feeling honoured and humbled'

Mukesh Chhabra reveals Sushant Singh Rajput rejected many films for Paani, says his dedication was misunderstood

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

HomeCricket

Cricket

BCCI official claims IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

The opening match is set to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2020, 04:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 13th editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played behind closed doors due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus across the nation.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. With over 70 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been canceled or postponed.

According to the recent reports, the cash-rich tournament is now set for a massive set-back after a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official told AFP on Thursday (March 12) the governing body is keen for the start of the tournament even if it means the game are played in audienceless stadiums.

“We are keen to start the IPL on time even if it means without crowds,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by AFP.

“It could be TV-only as it is a medical emergency and we can do nothing about that,” the source added.

The cricket leaders are set to meet on Saturday to discuss further whether the tournament featuring top international players will start as scheduled on March 29 or not.

The opening match is set to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The BCCI sources then went on to talk about how other international matches like India's ODI series against South Africa and Afghanistan's T20 series against Ireland are still going on despite the coronavirus scare in the country.

“Of course we want players and fans to be safe and will take every precaution to carry on with the league in a smooth manner,” the official said.

On March 10, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was been filed at the Madras High Court appealing to cancel the 2020 season of the IPL.

Advocate G Alex Benziger filed a PIL and the appeal likely to come up before a division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy on March 12.

"As on date, as per the website of the World Health Organisation, there was no specific medicine or to prevent or to treat the COVID-19," the petitioner said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff-starrer 1993 hit Khal Nayak to re-release on this date

Meet Kaivalya Vohra, India's youngest unicorn founder whose firm crossed Rs 11573 crore valuation

Mukesh Ambani, Vikram Oberoi's firms team up to manage Rs 600 crore Stoke Park, other hotels

'Congress puts on mask of religion, caste before elections', says BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

WhatsApp groups no longer need a name, new feature makes it possible

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE