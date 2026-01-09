BCCI official breaks silence on Bangladesh's demand to shift T20 World Cup matches out of India

The BCCI has issued its first official response to Bangladesh’s demand to move its T20 World Cup matches out of India. The reaction sheds light on the board’s stance amid rising discussions over scheduling, venues, security concerns, and ICC protocols ahead of the global tournament.

On Friday, the top officials of the BCCI assessed the operations at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) located in Bengaluru. They also deliberated on the future organization of India U-19 and India A tours, as reported by board secretary Devajit Saikia to PTI.

After the meeting, Saikia addressed inquiries regarding Bangladesh's request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate its T20 World Cup matches from India. This request came after the BCCI directed IPL franchise KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their team, considering the current diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The meeting, held in Mumbai, included BCCI president Mithun Manhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and VVS Laxman, who heads cricket at the CoE. Notably, several key technical positions at the CoE remain unfilled, despite the facility becoming fully operational in April of the previous year. These vacant roles include the head of education and the head of sports science.

"We assessed the vacancies at CoE and decided to go ahead with the recruitment process soon. There is an acute shortage of technical personnel worldwide, but we are trying to fill the positions at the earliest," said Saikia.

While reviewing the CoE's operations and planning for the future, Saikia remarked: "We believed it was the right moment to evaluate the preparations and activities of the CoE.

"We are hosting matches on the three grounds there (including the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy). We also talked about how the A tours need to be scheduled going forward.

"In certain situations, the A side and senior team are touring together at the same time. We need to ensure that there is no overlap. An A tour is an important supply line of cricketers," he added.

On Thursday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sent a second letter to the ICC, laying out their security worries about traveling to India for the T20 World Cup. They’re still pushing for the tournament to move to Sri Lanka instead. The World Cup kicks off on February 7, with Bangladesh set for four games—three in Kolkata, one in Mumbai. Right now, they’re refusing to go to India. This all started after the BCCI told Mustafizur Rahman to leave the IPL, blaming “developments all around” without giving any real details.

"Following discussions with sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul, the BCB has once again sent a communication to the ICC. The ICC wanted to know areas of concern with regard to security, and the BCB has cited them," a source close to the cricket board told PTI on condition of anonymity.

No one from the BCB has shared exactly what’s in the latest letter. This back-and-forth between the BCB and ICC has been dragging on for a while, with the ICC not saying much in public. They just keep asking the BCB for more details about these security concerns. So far, the global cricket body hasn’t budged.

