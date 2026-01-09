BCCI offers Mustafizur Rahman a return to IPL 2026? Bangladesh Board president clears the air

Several reports are all over social media claiming that BCCI has approached Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman to return to play in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Rahman was recently released by Kolkata Knight Riders after the BCCI's interference.

Ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the franchise not to include him for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Later, things went all South between the cricketing bodies of both nations, and BCB even demanded shifting of its matches from India to a neutral venue for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20I World Cup.

Now, several reports are circulating on social media claiming that the BCCI has decided to call Rahman back in an attempt to ease tensions between the two boards. However, the president of the BCB has now specifically denied such reports and said that there are no discussions between the two boards around Mustafizur.

''I haven’t had any written or verbal discussions (with the BCCI) regarding Mustafiz’s (return to the IPL). I haven’t spoken to anyone from my board about this. There is no truth to this news,'' Ajker Patrika reported, quoting BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul.

On Thursday, the BCB again sent a letter to the ICC, expressing its desire to play matches of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 outside India. Earlier, ICC blatantly refused to entertain BCB's demand and told the Bangladesh cricketing body that it had to either play in India or forfeit points.

Earlier, Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul said, ''Today, after reading the letter from the ICC, we understand that the ICC doesn't fully realise the scale of the security issue regarding Bangladeshi cricketers in India. I believe it's not only a matter of security but also that of national humiliation. We are looking at it as a security issue, where the BCCI itself is telling the Kolkata [Knight Riders] team that this player can't be given security, leave him out from your team. This in itself is a tacit recognition that it isn't very safe to play in India.''

Meanwhile, the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7.