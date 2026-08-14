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BCCI names India women's 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead, Jemimah Rodrigues misses out

The BCCI has announced India’s 15-member women’s squad for the Asia Cup 2026 with Harmanpreet Kaur named captain. Jemimah Rodrigues misses out after suffering a high-grade hamstring tear while Pratika Rawal has been included in the squad.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

BCCI names India women's 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead, Jemimah Rodrigues misses out
Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues (Courtesy: X)
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the squad for India's participation in the 2026 Women's Asia Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team, with Smriti Mandhana serving as vice-captain for the tournament set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 28 to September 5.

Unfortunately, India faces a significant challenge ahead of the tournament as star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Young talent Pratika Rawal has been brought into the squad to fill her spot.

The BCCI announced the squad via a social media update, and the team is now gearing up for the continental competition. India is expected to be one of the frontrunners for the title once again.

Jemimah suffers serious hamstring tear

Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury while participating in The Hundred in England on August 3. Upon her return to India, she underwent a medical evaluation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The medical assessment confirmed a high-grade tear in her right hamstring, which has ruled her out of both the Women's Asia Cup in the UAE and the forthcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Jemimah also ruled out of Asian Games 2026

Rodrigues will also be absent from the Asian Games in Nagoya, where women's cricket will again be contested in the T20 format from September 17 to October 3.

India, the top-seeded team in the women's tournament, will kick off their campaign against the host nation, Japan, in the quarter-finals. Should they advance, they are likely to encounter either Bangladesh or Hong Kong, China, in the semi-finals.

Pakistan has been placed in the opposite half of the draw, meaning a potential India-Pakistan showdown could only occur in the gold-medal final or the bronze-medal play-off. Both of these crucial matches are scheduled for September 22.

India's Squad for Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G. Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sri Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandini Sharma, Kranti Gaud and Pratika Rawal.

Also read| India vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to watch as India enter 600th Test and chase 187th win

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