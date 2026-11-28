BCCI on Saturday announced India's squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2027 with a new captain and vice-captain leading the side. Check the full list.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, November 28, announced a 15-member India squad for the upcoming U19 Women's Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next year. Interestingly, wicketkeeper-batter Bhavika Ahire has been named captain, while Anaadi Tagde will serve as her deputy. India will enter the continental tournament as defending champions, and the young team of players will also look at the U19 Asia Cup 2027 as an opportunity to prepare themselves for the ICC U19 World Cup next year.

Bhavika Ahire to lead India, Anaadi Tagde named vice-captain

In the latest announcement, BCCI announced Bhavika Ahire as the captain of the 15-member squad for the U19 Asia Cup 2027, who will also handle the wicketkeeping duties in matches. Meanwhile, Anaadi Tagde has been appointed as vice-captain.

News India U19 squad for ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup announced. More Details https://t.co/5brQNRJtnG — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 28, 2026

For those unversed, Bhavika was also a part of India's squad for the previous edition, where Women in Blue won the inaugural U19 Asia Cup tournament, defeating Bangladesh in the finals under the captaincy of Niki Prasad.

The current squad also includes players who are busy with the ongoing 5-match T20 series against England U19, where Team India are leading the series 2-0 after the first two games.

India U19 Women's squad for Asia Cup 2027

Bhavika Ahire (C/WK)

Anaadi Tagde (VC)

Shreya S Chavan (WK)

Ira Jadhav

Nidhi Mahto

Purva Siwach

Mahak Narwase

Maitri Maniar

Ishwari Awasare

Deeya Yadav

Samaira Raghav

Kumari Palak

Uma Kashvi

Achsah Parmar

Palak Singh