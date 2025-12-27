FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BCCI names India squad for U19 World Cup; Vaibhav Suryavanshi included, Ayush Mhatre to lead

BCCI has announced India’s squad for the upcoming U19 World Cup, with teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi included in the team. Ayush Mhatre has been named captain as India look to defend their strong legacy in youth World Cup cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 08:22 PM IST

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has taken the spotlight by announcing the squad for India U19 for the upcoming U19 World Cup and the series against South Africa. Ayush Mhatre has been appointed as the captain for the World Cup; however, he will miss the South Africa series due to a wrist injury. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will step in as captain for the tour to South Africa.

Interestingly, both Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra, the captain and vice captain respectively, will not participate in the South Africa tour. At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will lead the India U19 team against South Africa, with Aaron George serving as the vice captain for the series.

India, a five-time champion (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022), has been placed in Group B along with New Zealand, the USA, and Bangladesh. The campaign will kick off against the USA on January 15 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, followed by matches against Bangladesh on January 17 at the same venue and New Zealand on January 24.

Before the U19 World Cup begins, the team will face South Africa U19 in a three-match ODI series. The matches are scheduled for January 3, 5, and 7. With Vaibhav at the helm, it will be intriguing to see how India performs in the upcoming series.

India’s squad for South Africa tour: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar

India squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill dropped, but why is Suryakumar Yadav still safe despite worse 2025 stats?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
