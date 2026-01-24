FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BCCI names India squad for Perth Test vs Australia; Pratika Rawal, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud get maiden call-ups

India have announced their squad for the Women’s Test against Australia, with Pratika Rawal, Amanjot Kaur and Kranti Gaud earning maiden call-ups. The selection signals a fresh approach as India prepare for the high-profile red-ball clash against the world champions.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

BCCI names India squad for Perth Test vs Australia; Pratika Rawal, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud get maiden call-ups
The Indian women's team for the upcoming one-off Test against Australia has been officially announced. Released on Saturday, the team features World Cup-winning star batter Pratika Rawal, left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, and fast bowler Kranti Gaur, all of whom have been given a chance to shine.

These five players are making their debut in the Test team. The match is scheduled to take place in Perth from March 6 to 9, with Harmanpreet Kaur serving as the captain. This Test match will follow the white-ball matches during the Australia tour, where India and Australia will first compete in 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs starting February 15.

Pratika Rawal's inclusion in the Test squad was highly anticipated due to her impressive recent ODI performance. She has accumulated 1110 runs in 24 ODI matches, boasting an average of 50.45, including 2 centuries and 7 half-centuries.

Her selection indicates that she has fully recovered from her ankle injury, which sidelined her during the semi-finals and finals of last year's Women's ODI World Cup. However, the 25-year-old Pratika has not been selected for the white-ball tour in Australia.

Vaishnavi Sharma, just 20 years old, played a pivotal role in India's Under-19 World Cup victory in early 2025. She made her senior team debut during the home T20I series against Sri Lanka in December.

So far, Vaishnavi has participated in 5 T20Is. Fast bowler Kranti Gaur debuted for India last year and has since played 15 ODIs and 4 T20Is, proving to be quite effective in the ODI format with 23 wickets to her name.

Additionally, Mumbai fast bowler Sayali Sathgare has been added to the team. The 25-year-old Sayali played 3 ODIs against Ireland in January 2025. Her selection means that the experienced Arundhati Reddy has not made the cut for this team.

Unfortunately, young wicketkeeper G Kamalini has been ruled out of the Australia tour due to injury. In her place, selectors have brought in Uma Chetry for India's T20I and ODI squads.

India Women's Test Team: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Uma Chetry (Wicketkeeper), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Sathgare.

