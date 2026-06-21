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BCCI names India squad for England ODIs: Virat Kohli back, no place for Yashasvi Jaiswal

The BCCI has announced India's ODI squad for the England tour, with veteran batter Virat Kohli making a return to the setup. However, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been left out, sparking debate over India's selection strategy ahead of a crucial overseas assignment.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 03:10 PM IST

BCCI names India squad for England ODIs: Virat Kohli back, no place for Yashasvi Jaiswal
Virat Kohli (Courtesy: AFP)
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Virat Kohli has made his return as the BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of England. The ODI series is set to kick off on July 14 in Birmingham, followed by matches on July 16 and 19 in Cardiff and London, respectively. However, Kohli's selection is contingent upon his fitness, as he missed the ODI series against Afghanistan due to an injury.

Three players have made a comeback to the ODI squad: Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the previous series, along with Harshit Rana and Axar Patel. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was brought in as a replacement for Kohli during the Afghanistan series, along with Harsh Dubey and Prince Yadav, have been excluded from the squad. Hardik Pandya remains absent from the ODI lineup due to ongoing fitness concerns.

Shubman Gill will continue to captain the team, with Shreyas Iyer serving as his deputy. There were rumors circulating on social media about the BCCI potentially dropping Rohit Sharma; however, the experienced player has been included in the squad following a solid performance against Afghanistan, where he amassed 143 runs across three matches. His inclusion further indicates that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are part of the BCCI's plans for the ODI World Cup.

Notably, Mohammed Siraj and Shami are also absent from the squad, signaling a significant shift in the selectors' approach to this format. Siraj has been excluded from the T20I team as well, but he remains a key player in Test matches. As for Shami, it appears he may have played his final game for India, despite his continued success in domestic cricket.

Although the ODI World Cup is still some time away, the tournament will take place in similar conditions across South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. This squad may very well be the one India chooses to field in the prestigious event, with only a few positions likely to be subject to change.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar

Also read| Joe Root scripts history, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's legendary record in Test cricket

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