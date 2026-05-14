BCCI names India A squad for Sri Lanka tri-series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a maiden India call-up after being named in the squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. The BCCI rewarded the teenager’s impressive performances with a spot in national colours as India continues to back emerging talent.

Indian cricket always finds room for new phenoms, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is moving at a pace that’s hard to ignore. Just 15 years old and born in Bihar, he’s already landed a spot with India A—an achievement that’s left experienced players talking.

On Thursday, the BCCI announced Sooryavanshi as part of the 15-man squad for the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The tournament kicks off on June 9, right after the action-packed 2026 IPL season. And honestly, Sooryavanshi’s been on fire in the IPL this year.

Here’s the story: Vaibhav became the youngest player ever to debut in the IPL back in 2025 when he was just 14. This season, running into his second year, he’s already living up to the hype. In 11 matches for the Rajasthan Royals, he’s racked up 440 runs and kept his strike rate over 200. Some critics, like Sanjay Manjrekar, debate his “Impact Player” label, but there’s no question—he wins games.

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He’s not just about T20 fireworks. Sooryavanshi’s earned this call-up with fearless batting everywhere he plays. He was a force in the U19 World Cup—just look at the 175 he smashed off 80 balls against England in the final. In red-ball cricket, too, he’s been making noise since debuting for Bihar at 12.

News



India A squad for ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka announced.



The upcoming tri-series is scheduled to be held in June, 2026.



More Details https://t.co/ZmL2u1boAW pic.twitter.com/7WXzZeeUFq — BCCI (@BCCI) May 14, 2026

Guiding the India A team this time is Tilak Varma, the Mumbai Indians batter who’s been in fantastic form himself—the century against Gujarat Titans is just the latest proof. And with Tilak’s calm leadership paired with Sooryavanshi’s aggressive style at the top, expect an exciting partnership that could define India’s approach in the tournament.

Once Dambulla’s tri-series wraps, the BCCI has lined up two longer matches against Sri Lanka A in Galle. The squad for those games isn’t out yet, but given Sooryavanshi’s first-class experience, it’s hard not to see him sticking around.

Here’s the bottom line: Not long ago, Vaibhav was traveling 100 kilometers every other day just to practice in Patna. Now, he’s about to head 1,500 miles to Sri Lanka, chasing a future that already looks special. When the tri-series ends on June 21, the big question is—can this 15-year-old convert his domestic form and IPL flair into success on the India A stage? Everyone’s watching.

India A squad for tri series: Tilak Varma (C), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (VC), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

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