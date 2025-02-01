Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar received the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award from the BCCI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proudly hosted the prestigious 2025 edition of the NAMAN Awards on Saturday, February 1. The event took place in Mumbai, often called the city of dreams, where numerous Indian domestic and international players were celebrated for their remarkable contributions to cricket.

Star cricketer Smriti Mandhana was recognized for her exceptional performances in two categories: Highest run-getter in Women's ODIs and Best International Cricketer - Women. Deepti Sharma, who shone by taking the most wickets in the One-Day format during the last season, also received an award.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was awarded the prestigious Polly Umrigar Best International Cricketer - Men award. Hailing from Ahmedabad, Bumrah was named Player of the Tournament in India's victorious campaign at the T20 World Cup 2024, where he claimed an impressive 71 Test wickets last year. Additionally, Bumrah was honored with the Sir Garfield Sobers Best International Men's Cricketer award by the ICC in January 2025.

Furthermore, the legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was presented with the esteemed Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI.

Here is the complete list of awardees:

Best International Debut – Men Sarfaraz Khan

Polly Umrigar Best International Cricket – Men Jasprit Bumrah

Highest Wickets in Women’s ODIs Deepti Sharma

Highest Run-Getter in Women’s ODIs Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut – Women Asha Sobhana

Best International Cricketer – Women Smriti Mandhana

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award Sachin Tendulkar

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Women's Cricketer (Jr. Domestic) of 2023-24 - Ishwari Anasare, Maharashtra

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Senior Women's Cricketer (Sr. Domestic) of 2023-24 - Priya Mishra, Delhi

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24 - Hemchudeshan Jegnathan, Tamil Nadu

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run-Getter in Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24 - Lakshya Raichandani, Uttarakhand

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in Cooch Behar Trophy 2023-24 - Vishnu Bharadwaj, Madhya Pradesh

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run-Getter in Cooch Behar Trophy 2023-24 - Kavya Teotia, Uttar Pradesh

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2023-24 (Plate) - Neizekho Rupreo, Nagaland

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2023-24 (Elite) - P Vidyuth, Tamil Nadu

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2023-24 (Plate) - Hem Chhetri, Nagaland

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run-Getter in Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2023-24 (Elite) - Aneesh KVK, Karnataka

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 (Plate) - Mohit Jangra, Mizoram

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 (Elite) - Tanay Thyagarajan, Hyderabad

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run-Getter in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 (Plate) - Agni Chopra, Mizoram

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run-Getter in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 (Elite) - Ricky Bhui, Andhra

Lala Amarnath Award: Best All-Rounder in Limited Overs Competitions -Shashank Singh, Chhattisgarh

Lala Amarnath Award: Best All-Rounder in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 - Tanush Kotian, Mumbai

Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket 2023-24 - Akshay Totre

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments 2023-24 - Mumbai Cricket Association

BCCI Special Award - Ravichandran Ashwin

