BCCI members appeal to extend tenure of newly elected president Sourav Ganguly and his team: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members will ask for an extended-term for newly elected president Sourav Ganguly and his team during the Board's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 1, according to the reports of NDTV.

To get their appeals approved, they will need a 3/4th majority in the general body and also a yes from the Supreme Court. This appeal might also have some effects on the recommendations of Lodha Committee.

If the country's cricketing board's suggestion is approved by the Apex Court then Sourav Ganguly instead of serving his nine months tenure may get to do a six-year term as the board president.

On October 26, Ganguly said he feels excited with the idea of spending the next ten months as the superintendent of Indian cricket.

"It’s a special day for me," the former India skipper said at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) ceremony at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata this Friday.

"Many of the faces I saw on my first day on this ground when I was 14, are here today for me. I feel blessed."

The "Prince of Kolkata" played 113 Test matches, 311 one-day internationals matches and captained India to 21 Test victories, has already been an administrator for his home state association.

Under Ganguly, India were able to break the 16-Test winning streak of Australia at the Eden Gardens. The match is fondly remembered as one of the greatest witnessed in the sport.

The former cricketer and commentator also headed the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for three years and will resign from his post next year in September 2020 to undergo a necessary cooling off period.