BCCI makes special exception for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, allows parents to accompany him on England-Ireland tour

The BCCI has made a rare exception for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by allowing his parents to accompany him on India's upcoming tour of England and Ireland. The move underlines the board's efforts to support the youngster as he embarks on a significant international assignment.

India just revealed their squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England, along with the team for the 2026 Asian Games. The selectors are heading in a new direction, putting Shreyas Iyer at the helm. One big headline: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just 15, is now the youngest player ever called up to the Indian senior team. After his standout IPL season, everyone’s eyes are on him—and the BCCI has made a surprising call regarding his first international tour.

In a move that breaks from tradition, the BCCI is letting Vaibhav’s parents accompany him during his maiden overseas assignment for the Ireland and England fixtures. Normally, the board clamps down hard on family travel. Since revamping its guidelines after the tough Australia series in 2024-25, it’s been clear—families aren’t allowed on short tours anymore. For longer trips (over 45 days), players can bring their partners or kids under 18, but only for two weeks. Plus, if anyone wants to bend those rules, they need to pay their own way.

Letting Vaibhav’s parents tag along is a major exception, and it really underscores how special his situation is. India, still reigning T20 world champs, are set to take on Ireland in Belfast on June 26 and 28, then head straight into a five-match series against England starting July 1. The Asian Games in Japan will follow in September and October.

If Vaibhav takes the field, he’ll break the record as India’s youngest men’s player to make a senior international debut. That would topple Sachin Tendulkar’s mark; Sachin debuted at 16 years and 205 days back in 1989.

Vaibhav’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Rajasthan Royals picked him up for Rs 1.10 crore during the 2025 mega auction, and he quickly made an impact: seven matches, 252 runs, a strike rate of over 200, with a century and a fifty in the IPL. Earlier this year, he played a crucial role in India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph, racking up 439 runs in seven games and cracking a phenomenal 175 in the final against England. This kid’s already making history—now he gets to do it on the biggest stage.

India Squad For Ireland, England Series And Asian Games 2026

England Series: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ireland series: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh. Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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