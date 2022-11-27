BCCI makes it to Guinness Book of World Records for hosting largest attendance in a T20 match- Details inside

Image Source: Twitter

On Sunday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest attendance during a T20 match. They achieved this milestone during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

BCCI secratary Jay Shah took to Twitter to share details of the same, “Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera‘s magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI.”

Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI https://t.co/JHilbDLSB2 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 27, 2022

Gujarat Titans won the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in front of a raucous home crowd of 1,01,566 on May 29, 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The newly restored Motera venue, which was inaugurated in February 2021, hosted the second qualifier as well as the final of the 15th season of the IPL in May this year.

The stadium, which was built in 1982, had a seating capacity of 49,000 people. Since 2021, the venue has also held 10 international matches across all formats, including two Test matches against England, one of which was also India's first pink ball Test.

The venue is likely to be the favorite to host the final of the 2023 World Cup, which will be held in India next year.

READ| MS Dhoni parties with rapper Badshah, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan in Dubai, video goes viral