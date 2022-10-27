BCCI makes BIG announcement! Equal pay for Women's and Men's teams, know match fee for players

Source: Twitter

A historic announcement was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday as the apex board has decided to provide equal match fees to both the Men's and Women's cricket teams' centrally contracted players. Jay Shah tweeted that the board is taking steps to tackle discrimination.

"I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," read the tweet from Jay Shah.

He further revealed how much the players will earn across formats.

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," read his tweet further.

Earlier this year, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had struck a deal with the country's players' association, which enabled the women cricketers to earn as much as the mail players, while Cricket Australia (CA) is also working to do away with gender disparity.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's cricket team had earlier won the silver medal in the final of Commonwealth Games 2022, whereas they defeated England in their own den, registering a historic win over the Three Lions.

