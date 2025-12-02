BCCI likely to unveil Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 jersey during Raipur ODI

Nearly two months ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, the BCCI is all set to unveil Team India's official jersey for the tournament on Wednesday. Know more about it here.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly set to launch a brand new Team India jersey for the T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be jointly held in India and Sri Lanka. The jersey reveal ceremony is expected to be held in Raipur on the sidelines of the second ODI match between India and South Africa. As per a report by News18 CricketNext, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia will be present at the event, scheduled to be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, commencing on February 7 and concluding on March 8. The tournament will feature a total of 20 teams, divided into four groups. India is placed in Group A along with the USA, Namibia, the Netherlands, and Pakistan.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight Round, following which the top four teams will play semi-finals. The Final of the tournament is scheduled to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be replaced by a venue in Colombo if Pakistan qualifies for the finals.

A few days ago, ICC chief Jay Shah named former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, who also captained Team India and emerged victorious in the previous edition.

India's league stage fixtures

February 7 - IND vs USA, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

February 12 - IND vs NAM, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

February 15 - IND vs PAK, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

February 18 - IND vs NED, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad